Doctors say no link between Vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Doctors say sunshine is our best option for Vitamin D, but we’re in the winter months so it’s very difficult to get that when you go outside.

So people turn to supplements. They’ve been doing it for years. Now the hope is that those supplements will prevent you from getting COVID-19.

“So what does Vitamin D actually do? It is thought to enhance our innate or internal ability to respond to infection, particularly viral infections,” said Dr. Louis Minsky with Baton Rouge General.

Dr. Minsky said there have been several observational studies throughout the pandemic to see if vitamin D deficiency has a connection to COVID-19.

Those studies look back at patients and what their problems could have been at the time of contracting the virus.

Dr. Minsky said there are still a lot of unknowns because many of the patients studied have underlying conditions like obesity and hypertension.

Zinc and Vitamin C have also been mentioned.

Dr. Minsky said there’s just no evidence that any of them prevent COVID-19.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking your Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc and we all hope that one day we can go back and see that perhaps it was helpful, but there’s no, there’s just no hard criteria right now and say you must go out and do this or you should do this,” said Dr. Minksy.

Doctors said it’s not a bad idea to take these supplements unless your doctor tells you not to take them.