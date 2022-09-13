BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families across the Red Stick recently gathered to celebrate the fifth birthday of Knock Knock Children’s Museum, but as the Capital City’s favorite place to spend the day with the kids, every day at Knock Knock is a reason to celebrate.

“You can go just about anywhere and have a good time, but when you have a good time here, it’s doing something developmentally positive for your child,” said Chief Marketing Officer for Knock Knock Jimmy Frederick.

The museum has become Baton Rouge’s ultimate play destination and was recently voted a local favorite by 225 Magazine readers.

Knock Knock has eighteen interactive learning zones dispersed across two levels.

“I think you’re going to find something special around every corner,” said Frederick. “Every little nook and cranny has something special for the children.”

One of the most popular destinations inside Knock Knock is the Storybook Climber, designed by world-renowned Climber architect Spencer Luckey.

“That’s very unique and special. Kids get to go all the way up there and see the great views of Dalrymple and the whole complex,” said Frederick.

Other favorite spots, according to Frederick, include the Art Garden and Maker’s Shop.

“Those are the places where you can really get creative,” said Frederick. “And that’s what we really want is kids to be creative – not have a lot of rules.”

The museum incorporates tips and skills lessons on the walls throughout the museum to encourage parent-child interaction in each learning zones.

“Part of what we want (parents) to do is really interact with their children. You know, we have tips on the wall and how you can really bring out the best experience for your kids,” said Frederick. “And that’s what we want. We want children and parents to play together and experience each other the way they may not get to do at home all the time.”

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is open six days a week and closed on Mondays. The price of admission is $14 per person while kids under two years of age are admitted for free. Anyone who shows a valid adult EBT card and photo ID receives an admission price of $3 per person for up to six people. AARP members receive a $5 discount off general admission for up to five people with the code “FAB Grandparent 50” at check-in.

Click here for more information to help plan your visit to Knock Knock.