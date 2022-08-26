BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent estimates indicate that three million U.S. citizens have had or currently suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD).

Sadly, the impact of the nation’s opioid epidemic continues to upset communities across Louisiana.

This is why the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting a free, virtual meeting about opioid addiction and how to help people in Louisiana who’ve been affected by the epidemic.

LDH says the meeting will provide participants with facts, resources, and an opportunity to pose questions that will be answered by experts on the topic.

The meeting, which is called, “Drugs… the Good, the bad, and the Ugly,” will take place Wednesday, September 7 from 12 noon to1 p.m.

Click here to register to attend.

Image Credit: LDH

This virtual event is a part of LDH’s ‘Let’s Talk 2.0 Series,’ which was designed to educate locals on substance abuse and treatment options.