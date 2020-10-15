Dad dancing in hospital parking lot brings joy to son fighting cancer

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — From his hospital room at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, 14-year-old Aiden Yielding isn’t think about the chemotherapy he’s receiving for leukemia.

He’s also not thinking about the fact that he’s only six months into treatment with two years left to go.

Instead, he’s thinking about his dance partner, five floors down in the parking lot.

Aiden’s dad Chuck can’t be in room for treatment due to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. So, he came up with a way to still be by his son’s side.

It all started when Chuck wanted to cheer Aiden up on a bad day. Chuck said he was on the phone with Aiden’s mom Lori when he told her to bring their son to the window.

Chuck was sitting outside in a lawn chair outside the hospital, talking to Aiden by phone when he started dancing, just to make him laugh.

“I didn’t want to miss any of his treatments,” Chuck told NewsNation. “I wanted him to know that I was there, even though I wasn’t in the room.”

Little did Chuck know that Lori took a video. When she showed the video to Chuck, he said he realized how much joy it brought to Aiden. They’ve been dancing ever since!

Use the hashtag #ALLInforAiden to show your support for Aiden’s cancer fight.