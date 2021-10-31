CUTE ALERT! The NICU babies of Children’s Hospital New Orleans are ready for Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Children’s Hospital New Orleans is excited to share these images of our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (or NICU) babies dressed in Halloween costumes that are New Orleans themed!

From a plate of beignets to crawfish, to snowballs, these babies are representing the best parts of Louisiana’s culture!

Each year, Children’s Hospital nurses and staff create these felt costumes that can fit the size of a NICU baby who are, at times, as little as 2 pounds.

This way, the families can still celebrate Halloween with their little ones in a festive way.