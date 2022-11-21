CROSSETT, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Merchants & Planters Agency of Crossett, Ark., is hosting its Christmas coloring sheet contest again this year. The coloring sheets are available at the Merchants & Planters Agency office and are available right now.

There are two age groups in the contest, ages 5-7 and 8-10. For the 5-7 age group, the winner will get a Contixo Kids 7″ Tablet and for the 8-10 age, the winner will receive a Lenovo 8″ Tablet.

Kids can grab a sheet, take it home and color it, and bring it back to the office for judging. All entries are due by 5:00 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022. Judging will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 and winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.