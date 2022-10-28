PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Crest Industries is proud to celebrate its new status as a carbon negative manufacturer.

The company, headquartered in central Louisiana, is built on the strong tradition of doing the right thing, and this Manufacturing Month, the team is excited to announce that the Crest Family of Companies is carbon negative for all their direct emissions.

As discussion around taking care of our environment continues to grow, the quest for sustainable production is increasing the importance of carbon neutrality in decisions about building new partnerships and policies across various industries – especially manufacturing.

“At Crest, we’re all a part of something a lot bigger than ourselves,” says Kenneth Robison, CEO and Owner of Crest Industries. “We are always looking for ways to improve and innovate at every level of our businesses.”

With that mind for continuous improvement, the team partnered with outside firms to determine their Corporate Carbon Footprint. This third-party Emissions Identification Process revealed the Crest Industries Family of Companies sequestered 30-times more carbon than emitted through their direct company-wide operations in 2021 alone.

According to EPA calculations, this amount of additional carbon Crest removes from the environment through their ownership and management of 100,000 acres of timberland is equivalent to the annual emissions of more than 36,000 homes.

Although this is one of the first steps in their roadmap to sustainability, the Crest Industries Family of Companies has a history of excellence in manufacturing. This calculation is just one way they are championing responsible manufacturing and creating a better future for their stakeholders, teams, and our communities.

Read the official announcement and find more information at crestoperations.com/news/carbon-negative/

About Crest Industries

Founded in 1958, Crest Industries is the operating company for a family of world-class project-oriented businesses specialized in electric power delivery, industrial services, distribution, specialty chemicals and natural resources. Headquartered in Pineville, LA, the Crest Industries Family of Companies employs more than 1,000 highly skilled workers throughout the United States