Color Crossroads: Diving into another discussion surrounding black mental health

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- On this episode of Color Crossroads, Jonah Gilmore will continue the conversation regarding black mental health. We are taking a different approach to discuss the long term effects on how the recent police killings impact how we function on a day to day basis.

Mental health is not commonly discussed within the black community. Tonight we discuss our mental health as it relates to the families affected by these tragedies, the protesters, the community, and even the lawyers that are fighting these cases.

During the year of 2020, there was a national demand for justice after the world watched the video of George Floyd pinned down to the ground by the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for nine minutes and 29 seconds. We have seen these events happen even in the capital city with Treyford Pellerin and Alton Sterling.

We sit down with Attorney Ron Haley, to get insight of what justice really looks like when we are dealing with police killings. He also tells us how it is when he is sitting with the families moments after their loved one has been taken at the hand of law enforcement, and recalls the emotions in those broken moments.

Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge NAACP, who has demonstrated on the front lines in numerous protests, discuss how it takes a toll on his mental health and offers ways to deal with your emotions that are triggered to these events.

Lastly, we speak with licensed therapist Shamyra Howard who gives us insight on beginning this healing process. She offers some useful resources on coping and facing our mental health.

Tonight, we will begin the healing process together.

This is The Aftermath.