BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Choosing what to major in can be a daunting process.

Considering the current economy, it can feel like a choice between choosing what you’re passionate about and what has the better chance of guaranteeing financial stability.

According to one survey, roughly 30% of millennials say they would change majors for better job opportunities.

But many college students are able to decide on a major that satisfies both needs.

Four basic suggestions related to choosing a major are listed below:

#1 Analyze your strengths and interests

List your strengths and interests. Take a personality assessment to gather even more ideas about your personal strengths, and ask teachers, employers, and acquaintances what areas they think you’re proficient in. Add this information to your list.

#2 Research careers that are appealing to you

Based on the lists you’ve made, take a deep dive into careers and fields that relate to your interests and talents. Try and interview a few people who work in these industries to see what educational paths led them to their current positions, and what their day-to-day responsibilities are at work. Weigh your findings carefully to figure out if any of these paths are a good fit for you.

#3 Decide how much time and money you can dedicate to your education

Collaborate with your parents and with a guidance counselor and/or advisor to find out what degrees you will need to pursue your areas of interest, and be sure to factor in tuition costs.

#4 As you make your choice, remember that it doesn’t have to be a final decision

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 80% of college students end up changing their major at least once. So, if you eventually decide to change your major, that’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, it’s almost considered the norm.

Click here for additional suggestions from Forbes.

The U.S. Department of Education also offers assistance in helping students find the college or university that’s the best fit for their educational needs, click here to access its website.