PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ)– Aug. 10, 2022 – To save energy and money, Cleco customers should weatherize their homes. Weatherization seals a home, so customers can Keep It In!

“Sealing air leaks around windows and doors and making sure you have the right amount of insulation can save energy and keep a home cool during the hot summer months,” said Andre Guillory, vice president and chief customer officer. “The goal is to make sure your home is sealed tight like an envelope, so the cool air stays inside.”

Keep It In! is the final focus area of Cleco’s energy-savings campaign, Watt Matters, a five-part series on residential programs and individual actions customers can take to reduce energy waste and lower their monthly bills.

It follows the fourth focus area, Budget For It! which encouraged customers to enroll in the company’s Budget Billing program to receive more predictable bills. The third focus area, Unplug It!, explained how idle electronics, appliances and other miscellaneous devices consume electricity around-the-clock, even when they are not being used. The second focus area, Turn It Off!, reminded customers to turn off lights and appliances when not in use. The first focus area, Replace It!, urged customers to replace outdated appliances and devices for those that are more energy efficient.

“There are several things customers can do themselves to weatherize their home without spending a lot of money,” said Guillory. “Cleco customers also can take advantage of services available through the Cleco Power Wise™ energy efficiency program.”

Watt Matters: Keep It In, Energy-Savings Tips In the summer months:

● Add insulation to keep your home cooler in the summer.

● Seal leaks around the doors and windows.

● Seal cracks between the ceiling and attic to keep hot air from moving into the home.

● Seal switches, outlets and leaky ducts.

● Replace air filters frequently.

● Install a programmable thermostat which adjusts the temperature while you’re away from

home. Thermostats are available with up to a $100 instant rebate through the Power

Wise program at https://clecomarketplace.com/.

● Take the Power Wise quick online home energy audit to see where you can cut energy

waste! Visit www.cleco.com/homeenergyaudit today.

About Watt Matters

Watt Matters is part of Cleco’s strategy to promote proactive energy conservation and efficiency throughout the organization’s service areas across Louisiana. Watt Matters provides practical solutions through five focus areas that customers can implement ahead of and during the summer season. Each of the five topics is dispersed in three-week increments, and customers are encouraged to actively engage with the series’ multimedia offerings to save energy and money. Media resources related to the Watt Matters campaign, including energy-saving solutions, b-roll footage, logos and more can be found at www.cleco.com/wattmatters.



About Cleco

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.