PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The City of Pineville has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.

This year’s grant, in the amount of $3,127 will support Pineville’s Beautification Project located at 2840 Hwy 28 East next to Kees Park. This is one of many projects Pineville is taking on with Keep Louisiana Beautiful in the creation of the KLB affiliate Keep Pineville Beautiful.

“We believe this grant will enable us to not only help beautify one of our busiest roadways, but to deliver a wider message about the efforts Mayor Dupree and the City Council are taking to keep Pineville among the leaders in proactive beautification,” said Pineville Chief of Staff Doug Gann. “I’m extremely excited about working with the Lt Governor’s office and KLB to begin a longtime partnership between the entities.”

As the Keep Louisiana Beautiful / City of Pineville partnership grows, look for more grants to be awarded for cleanup supplies, trash receptacles, future beautification measures and multiple community involved projects to follow.

About Keep Pineville Beautiful

KPB is dedicated to providing a proven approach to litter abatement and beautification in the City of Pineville. KPB strives to be a leader of environmental sustainability and is committed to keeping Pineville on the forefront of this movement by educating the public about the problems of litter. To join our Love The Boot Week team please visit https://keeplouisianabeautiful.org/love-the-boot/volunteer/ or email us at dgann@pineville.net.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. Through our programs, and statewide network of affiliates and partners, we provide tools and resources to prevent litter, reduce waste, increase recycling and beautify spaces. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To get involved, please visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org.