NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Wednesday (Nov. 16th) Mayor Cantrell joined city official Councilmember Eugene Green, Department of Public Works (DPW), Acting Director Sarah Porteous and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) and Interim General Superintendent Ron Spooner for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of railroad rehabilitation project Lake Vista Group B.

The 8-block, $4.5 million FEMA-funded neutral ground project near Spanish Fort Boulevard serves as a step forward in rebuilding roads in the city of New Orleans. The project is the 3rd installment after Lake Terrance & the Oaks and Filmore neighborhood of completed roadways across the city.

The project tackled:

repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb

patching the roadway with asphalt

repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections

replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines

Mayor Cantrell took to twitter to address the city of New Orleans. “Thank you to the residents for their patience & vigilance as we continue working through roadwork projects across the city. The @CityOfNOLA will continue to prioritize the improvement our aging, critical infrastructure.”