CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic launches industry-leading electronic health record in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. March 26, 2021 – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is revolutionizing patient communication and provider operation with advanced electronic health record technology, called Epic. Using Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) brings drastic improvements in communication functionality and a platform that is both convenient and accessible for patients and providers at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic (formerly CHRISTUS Physician Group) facilities in Central Louisiana.

With Epic, clinicians and patients benefit from a safe, seamless and integrated set of electronic applications with convenient access to information. The system is designed to facilitate and improve the overall patient care experience at every CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic location in Central Louisiana.

“CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is a leader in the electronic integration that is revolutionizing many of the ways care is provided throughout the country, and bringing this game-changing technology to the people of Alexandria and the surrounding area is a top priority for us,” said Kelly Cady, Vice President, Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Alexandria.

Epic also significantly improves the way providers communicate with one another, their patients and the public. Statistics and experience show that it transforms the way health care systems provide patient care, and vastly improves Associate workflow. Epic is an industry leader, regularly named to the top of EHR systems in surveys and winning dozens of national and international awards for quality.

“The EHR provides a comprehensive single-system approach for the people of Central Louisiana, including everything from registration to clinical orders, medical records and billing, replacing many of the older systems,” said Carole Holton, M.D., physician, CHRISTUS Family Medicine Center-Pineville.

The fundamental feature that the Epic EHR provides is a secure, integrated and unified patient-centered database. Patients benefit by having their clinical information available to the caregivers at every point of care across the system: inpatient, outpatient, ambulatory, community and regional locations.

Patients are able to immediately benefit from the convenience and access to information by using MyChart, the electronic patient portal into Epic. By using the MyChart website or smartphone app, patients can quickly and easily perform a wide variety of actions 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week. Patients can view and access medical records, manage appointments, request prescription refills, exchange messages with their providers, view test results, pay bills and more.

With the successful use of Epic across the system, numerous CHRISTUS Health facilities have been repeatedly named by the American Hospital Association as among America’s Most Wired – an award given to health systems who are investing in analyzing their data to support new delivery models and effective decision-making while training clinicians on how to use analytics to improve quality, provide access and control costs.

“Technology like Epic is making it easier for patients and doctors and advanced practitioners to interact, thus improving communication, patient safety and patient-provider relationships,” said Margo Thomas, M.D., Epic physician lead, CHRISTUS Family Medicine Center-Alexandria. “New tools like Epic and MyChart are helping patients become more actively involved in their care and maintaining their health, while using smart phones, telehealth and remote monitoring to create more ways for patients to access health care services and capture health information.”

“At CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, we’re committed to continually improving our systems and services, as increasing evidence shows that these technologies and associated process changes can improve the quality of care and outcomes for our communities, and support our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Cady. “In today’s changing health care environment, technology will play an ever-increasing role in supporting high-quality patient care practices. It is crucial that health care organizations establish highly interoperable systems to meet the diverse needs of the communities we serve.”