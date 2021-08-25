CHRISTUS Health encourages vaccinations to fight COVID-19, including boosters when you become eligible

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexandria, Louisiana, Aug. 24, 2021 – Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recommended booster shots for those fully vaccinated. As a health care leader in this region, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System wants our community to know we are aware of this important announcement and stand ready to help our communities.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System and our healthcare heroes have been on the frontlines caring for patients and encouraging others to join in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Our commitment to the Central Louisiana community in keeping our community safe by reducing those needing care is why we served by providing vaccines to the community through our clinics and mega-vaccine- hubs.

With the guidance issued over the last week, we know that boosters are currently limited to immunosuppressed people. This includes people who have had an organ transplant or who take immunosuppressive medications. Dr. Sam Bagchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for CHRISTUS Health, urges people to talk to their doctor about whether they qualify for a booster now. “Our focus remains on those unvaccinated and those currently eligible for the booster.”

“Starting in late September, we expect more federal guidance on the recommendation of the boosters more broadly, and we will follow that guidance as well. We will continue to serve our communities and educate that the evidence is clear: COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe and effective in reducing the risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus to others,” explained Dr. Bagchi.

Initial vaccine appointments for the unvaccinated are available today at CHRISTUS Community Clinic locations in Central Louisiana. For information on scheduling an appointment, call 318. 528.6800 (Alexandria) or 318.528.5000 (Pineville). CHRISTUShealth.org is continuously updated with the latest information on COVID-19. Booster appointment scheduling will also be updated as it becomes available through CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations. CHRISTUS Health appreciates your trust in us. Together, with your help, we can protect this community we so proudly serve.