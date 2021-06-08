Cabrini brings awareness of the risks of chronic wounds to Cenla as part of Wound Care Awareness Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. – June 4, 2021 – CHRISTUS Cabrini Wound and Hyperbaric Center, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the eighth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, June 7 to June 11. Healogics established Wound Care Awareness Week in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care and the nearly 7 million Americans currently living with non-healing wounds. Here in Central Louisiana and across the nation, Program Directors are will dedicate this week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions are available. CHRISTUS Cabrini Wound and Hyperbaric Center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

It is estimated that 6.7 million people currently live with chronic wounds and that number is expected to grow at more than two percent for the next decade. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.

To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, CHRISTUS Cabrini Wound and Hyperbaric Center, in partnership with Healogics, offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.

To learn more about CHRISTUS Cabrini Wound and Hyperbaric Center, visit https://www.christushealth.org/st-frances-cabrini/services-treatments/wound-care. To schedule an appointment, please call 318-448-6830.