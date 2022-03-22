ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Tuesday, March 22, is the observance of the American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day. Diabetes Alert Day is a one-day “wake-up call” focused on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is using this day to announce the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has certified The Healthy Learning Center- H.E.A.L. Diabetes Program at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital through the ADA Education Recognition Program (ERP).

The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate assures educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES). The H.E.A.L. program certification must be renewed every 4 years.

“These standards help ensure patients get the proper information and resources they need to manage their blood sugars, understand how their medications work in their bodies, know about complications and how to prevent them, and know how to communicate with their providers to stay on top of their health,” said Marie Simpson, R.N., C.D.C.E.S., Diabetes Program Director.

The Education Recognition Program promotes quality Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support for people with diabetes by certifying that services adhere to the National Standards for self-management education. The recognition also certifies the services and resources available through The Healthy Living Center. The Center staff are knowledgeable professionals, ready to help participants manage their diabetes.

“Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes, helping to keep them healthy and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes,” said Linda Cann, MSEd, ADA Senior Vice President of Professional Services. “We applaud The Healthy Learning Center for its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting the National Standards for self-management education and earning the ADA’s ERP recognition.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2021 National Diabetes Statistic Report there are 37.3 million people or 11.3% of the U.S. population who have diabetes. While an estimated 28.7 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, an estimated 8.5 million people are not aware they have this disease. It is common for those who have diabetes to first learn of the diagnosis while being treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, and amputation. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.

“We talk about their daily habits and lifestyles including their exercise, medications, other health conditions and what stresses them out. We put together a plan that works for them; something they can live with day-to-day and not just a cookie-cutter printout of what controlling diabetes should look like,” said Simpson.

The Healthy Living Center at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini provides individual and group education that teaches the knowledge and skills needed to manage diabetes on a daily basis. Unnecessary hospital admissions and some of the acute and chronic complications of diabetes may be prevented through self-management education as provided through this certified program. For more information on the program, please call 318.448.4964.