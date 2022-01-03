Bassam Abi-Rached, M.D.

Howard G. Wold, M.D.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Jan. 3, 2021 – Cancer patients across Central Louisiana will now have access to five proven oncologists in one location without having to travel far from home. As part of CHRISTUS’ aggressive growth strategy to bring enhanced access to the region, the hospital has expanded services and locations, doubling its footprint. The Cancer Center now includes new office space, an infusion center and a family of professionals with a robust care team including nurse practitioners, cancer navigators, a radiation oncologist and four oncologists.



CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is excited to add the dynamic duo of experienced, distinguished physicians: Bassam Abi-Rached, M.D. and Howard G. Wold, M.D., F.A.C.P. The majority of their current care team are also joining the CHRISTUS team.



“By adding these two fantastic providers to our already incredible teams, we are working to meet the needs of our patients directly by implementing a team approach to patient care. This means patients will not only have one oncologist weighing in on the best treatment plans for their journey, but many,” said Monte Wilson, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini System President and Chief Executive Officer.



“With the addition of Dr. Abi-Rached and Dr. Wold, our patients have access to individualized treatment and personalized care from the top cancer treatment team in the region,” said Jennifer Beal, Chief Administrative Officer, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “We are encouraged by the strength of our team and the expanded services for our patients. Comprehensive care is what our community needs; assurance that the highest level of care is available right here at home by providers our patients know and trust.”



CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini not only offers state-of-the-art cancer treatment but a personal touch for every patient. New amenities are available including valet parking for patients, onsite infusion, and an inhouse lab for quick results at the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic location. Additionally, patients will have the opportunity to be part of CHRISTUS’ clinical trial network should they choose and can benefit from the many forward-thinking research projects conducted by the team of oncologists.



“Our patients should expect the same compassionate care we have always provided. This transition makes it possible to provide a level of care unmatched in this area because of the strength of our physician-based team.” said Dr. Abi-Rached.



Dr. Abi-Rached and Dr. Wold are now seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Outpatient Center located in CHRISTUS ST. Frances Cabrini Hospital. The practice entrance is located at 2108 Texas Ave, Suite 3061. To schedule an appointment or for medical records requests and other questions, please call 318.442.2232.