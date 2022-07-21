BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first day of East Baton Rouge Parish’s (EBR) 2022-2023 school year is less than four weeks away and local leaders want to ensure that all area public schools are ready for the big day.

This is why multiple local agencies are sponsoring a Saturday, July 30 Back-to-School Clean Up event from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Hosts and sponsors of the event include the Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Entergy, Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole, the Geep Blight Ministry, the Geep Neighborhood Group, and several other organizations.

Anyone interested in assisting can meet with clean-up crews at Star Hill Baptist Church (1400 N. Foster Drive) Saturday (July 30) morning.