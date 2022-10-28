NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At 6-1, Bogalusa was the 2nd-ranked team in the Division III non-select power rankings behind Many, but the Lumberjacks picked up their seventh win of the season Thursday night against their rival, Pine.

It was a 56-15 rout, and a 75-yard kickoff return score by Dyron Jackson late in the second quarter made all Pine momentum and any hope of a comeback disappear. Pine quarterback Luke Spears found sophomore DJ Garrett to make it a 24-8 game, but Jackson’s touchdown return came on the ensuing kickoff and gave Bogalusa a 30-8 halftime lead.

Bogalusa quarterback Ashton Levi was the MVP tonight, throwing and running for multiple touchdowns.

Check back for full stats…