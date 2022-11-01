BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms bird flu found in blue-winged teal in the southwestern part of the state.

The agency said bird flu is low risk for public health according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), however, LDWF continues to routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. LDWF reports that several captive birds have died from bird flu in northeast Louisiana.

Bird flu has been found in wild birds and domestic poultry in 49 states — resulting in the death of over 3,000 wild birds and almost 48 million poultry, officials said.

LDWF shares the following safety guidelines for hunters handling wildlife: