MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – In a signing ceremony Tuesday, Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent Karen Tutor and LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the pathway for high school students in Avoyelles parish to earn college credit through dual enrollment classes offered by LSUA. Students will be able to take college classes at no cost as the school board has agreed to cover the full cost of tuition and textbooks.

Dual enrollment classes are full, three-credit college courses taken by high school students that are taught by a qualified teacher, online, or on-campus at LSUA. This provides high school students the opportunity to begin taking college courses in a low-to-no cost, lower pressure environment. Students can earn enough credits to graduate high school with an associate degree from LSUA.

The official partnership between the Avoyelles Parish School Board and LSUA opens the dual enrollment pathway to students at Avoyelles High School, Bunkie Magnet High School, Louisiana School for the Agricultural Sciences (LSAS), and Marksville High School.

Following the signing, LSUA Dual Enrollment Coordinator, Trenton Brownlee, hosted an informational meeting for parents and prospective dual enrollment students. Brownlee touted the benefits of beginning the college journey while in high school and explained the process for enrolling.

Brownlee noted, “In partnership with Avoyelles Parish School Board, LSUA is pleased to offer dual enrollment credit to high school students, giving them the opportunity to graduate with an associate degree. At LSUA, our faculty and staff are pleased to give an experience to these students that is fundamental to their success as a future college student. Our goal is to leave them with a solid foundation and to prepare them for the next chapter of their lives.”

“Thanks to the valuable support provided by the Avoyelles Parish School Board, this dual enrollment MoU will significantly expand educational opportunities for Avoyelles Parish students at LSUA,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “Through this valuable partnership, high school students from across Avoyelles parish will be able to earn LSUA college credits at no cost and get a head start towards a college degree before graduating from high school.”

Speaking to the partnership, Avoyelles Parish Superintendent Tutor concluded, “We are very excited about the dual enrollment partnership with LSUA. It is our desire to provide students with additional opportunities, and this is the best opportunity for them to get ahead. Dual enrollment will provide our students the chance to earn college credit in high school, and that has to be good for our students, our schools, and our community. Our mission is to provide a variety of rigorous, academically rich learning experiences focused on developing the whole learner in an ever-changing world. This partnership enables us to put our mission to work on a daily basis.”