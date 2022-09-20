Petal, MS (WNTZ)– Asbury Church is preparing to open its doors to the community to host a live faith and fitness event on November 4th & 5th with Revelation Wellness, a non-profit ministry dedicated to educating and inspiring people to live healthy and whole lives.

Rev on the Road is a two-day wellness event where we help participants find contagious joy and new-found freedom in body, mind, soul and spirit. The program is built to help facilitate the Good News of the Gospel message through worship, Bible study, and cutting-edge fitness that’s accessible to everyone, right where they’re at.

Linda Fox, Pastor of Asbury Church, is so excited to be hosting this event. Revelation Wellness is an amazing ministry centered on using fitness as a tool to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This ministry is for all people! Come and begin to discover what is weighing you down.

TO REGISTER for this event, visit revelationwellness.org/rotr. For directions to Asbury, visit asburypetal.com

“Here at Revelation Wellness, we believe that when bodies move, minds renew. And renewed minds live out their faith so that more people can hear about the Lord’s goodness,” shares Alisa Keeton, founder of Revelation Wellness. “Rev on the Road is a one-of-a-kind weekend of worship that invites everyone to ‘taste and see’ the Lord’s goodness in the bodies we’ve been gifted.”

Rev on the Road is touring the country, with Asbury Church in Petal, Miss., being the last stop on the list.

About Revelation Wellness

Revelation Wellness is a non-profit ministry dedicated to helping people love God, get healthy,

be whole and love others. With our faith-based Instructor Training, we raise up leaders all over

the world to help people get physically and spiritually fit for their God-given purpose. We also

support the community through various resources including RevWellTV, a video workout

streaming service, the Revelation Wellness podcast, wellness challenges, and events.

Additional information may be found at www.revelationwellness.org