SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride, where many people came together to ride from Louisiana Daquiri through historic parts of downtown Shreveport.

Bike riders passed the Old Galilee Baptist Church on Williamson Street in Shreveport, where King helped empower the civil rights movement in the area in 1958.

“The Civil Rights movement started right here at Galilee Baptist Church. Dr. Martin Luther King, in 1958, did one of his first speeches ‘The Speech of Galilee’. It was one of the first recorded audio speeches that he had done,” Bonnie Moore told KTAL in this 2020 article.

King spoke at Galilee Baptist on August 14, 1958.

Sunday’s MLK Bike Ride began at 3:45 p.m., and the route was approximately 10 miles long.

January 15 is Dr. King’s birthday, and it is said that riding a bicycle was one of his favorite pastimes.