(BATON ROUGE, La) – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing eight educators from across the state for their impact on student success. The LDOE today announced its 2023 Exemplary Educators. This annual program honors teachers, teacher specialists, and school leaders who represent excellence in the education profession.

Louisiana’s 2023 Exemplary Educators are:

Bienville Parish: Timothy Williams

DeSoto Parish: Jasmine Taylor

Iberville Parish: Anthony Hollins

Lincoln Parish: Marissa Boyd

Rapides Parish: Amy Holley

Rapides Parish: Amanda King

St. Bernard Parish: Joseph Cipollone

St. Tammany Parish: Courtney Milam

Louisiana Exemplary Educators receive a certificate of recognition and may be invited to participate in Department advisory boards and task forces. Exemplary Educators are also eligible for consideration in other recognition programs.

School systems from across the state submitted recommendations for the program through a confidential process. Honorees were chosen based on the following criteria:

Exceptional educational talent as evidenced by effective and innovative instructional practices and student learning results in the classroom and school;

Exemplary educational accomplishments and leadership beyond the classroom that provide models of excellence for the profession;

Individuals whose contributions to education are largely unheralded yet worthy of the spotlight;

Early- to mid-career educators (minimum of five years) who offer strong long-range potential for professional and policy leadership; and

Engaging and inspiring presence that motivates and impacts students, colleagues and the community.

To learn more about the Louisiana Exemplary Educator Recognition Program, visit the award programs page online.