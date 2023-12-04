NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three Louisiana first responders, who were injured in the line of duty, had their homes renovated and mortgages paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

According to the organization, its Smart Home Program involves the renovation or building of specially adapted, mortgage free smart homes for injured first responders or veterans.

Three first responders in Greater New Orleans had their homes renovated through the initiative.

Organization leaders said New Orleans Police Officer Andres Gonzalez was shot by a fleeing suspect on May 22, 2006. He was paralyzed following the shooting.

The organization installed smart technology in his home, allowing him to use an app control his security system, audio system, lights and thermostat. The exterior doors of his home are now motorized and can open and close with a button. Additionally, he received a new driveway, garage door and HVAC system.

(Courtesy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

Another New Orleans police officer, John Passaro, also had his home renovated. According to the organization, he was shot during an armed robbery in 2013. He was left paralyzed from his waist down and has limited use of his left hand and arm.

At his home in Slidell, the concrete walkways were repaired and extended, and his exterior doors were motorized. He also received new appliances, wheelchair-accessible pull-down cabinet shelving and smart technology,

(Courtesy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

The third home renovation happened in Plaquemines Parish. Organization leaders said Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Edmund Fisher was hit by a teenager on an ATV on May 31, 2022. One of his legs had to be amputated.

Fisher had ramps leading to his front and back doors installed. Doors were motorized and a walkway from his back porch was built to his driveway. His master bedroom was renovated to be more accessible for him. Additionally, the organization installed smart technology and a home generator in case of an emergency.

(Courtesy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

“I welcome all of these brave first responders back into their new smart homes just in time for the holidays. I know these renovations will make an immediate impact on their day-to-day lives and hopefully make life a little easier for their families,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

