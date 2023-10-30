WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Truck Club hosted its 3rd Annual Truck and Bike Show to benefit the Barak Shrine Temple on Saturday, October 27th. The event was held at the Glenwood medical Mall parking lot, attracting people to enjoy what the event had to offer for a good cause.

The event featured entertainment, vendors, raffles, food and more. Event coordinator Nicholas Phillips says all proceeds will go towards improving the quality care of the hospital.

“It’s good to see the Truck Club giving back to the community instead of getting in trouble doing other stuff. Everything we do, we do it for the community.”

“It means everything in the world to us. The Shrine Hospital for children is 100 percent free for any child that needs it. We support the family during health treatments. We 100 percent take care of the kids. The Shrines motto is actually ‘Having Fun Helping Children,” explained assistant Rabban at Barak Shrine Temple, Russ Price.