POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A teacher at a childcare and early learning center in Powell recently earned a national award for her efforts to help young children.

Michelle Shipley has supported families and nurtured children for over a decade at Powell KinderCare. She’s spent the last few years working closely with infants.

“A lot of people just think you just sit and hold an infant, but you really don’t,” said Shipley.

Her peers say she is known for her attention to detail, such as incorporating family photos into the classroom decor to create a bridge between her classroom and home. She’s also implementing effective lesson plans for the babies.

“Being an infant teacher is very special because you actually see the firsts. You see children’s first crawl, first sit up, first taking steps, and that is an honor for me to watch and see,” said Shipley.

All her hard work was recently recognized when she was awarded the Educational Excellence Award from KinderCare Learning Companies. She was one of only 28 award winners nationwide and the only winner selected in Tennessee.

“We have families who continue to come and get on the waitlist a year or more before they are even ready to have a second child just to be in her classroom,” said Rachel Dyer, a KinderCare District Leader.

Dyer worked directly with Shipley as the Center Director before being promoted to District Leader, so she’s seen firsthand how the infant teacher has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of our youngest learners.

“She shows up every day. She truly cares about every single child in her classroom, just like they were her own child. She goes above and beyond for every single family no matter what,” said Dyer.

The award included a cash prize and professional development opportunities for Shipley.