ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a celebration of Freedom Week, State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley is set to step into the role of teacher at Alexandria Senior High School. On Tuesday, September 19th at 9:00 a.m., Dr. Brumley will guide a Civics lesson, joined by distinguished local elected officials including State Representative Mike Johnson, State Senator Louie Bernard, and Judge Greg Beard. This event, part of the statewide observance of Freedom Week, offers students an invaluable opportunity to delve deeper into the United States Constitution and gain a better understanding of the profound contributions of our nation’s founding fathers to the freedoms we cherish today.

The event will take place at Alexandria Senior High, located at 800 Ola St., Alexandria, La. 71303, and will also feature the presence of RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell. This unique educational experience promises to be both enlightening and inspiring as students engage with prominent leaders in our community. For more information, please contact Mary Helen Downey at mary.downey@rpsb.us. Don’t miss this enriching opportunity to learn about the foundation of our nation’s democracy from those at the forefront of Louisiana’s educational and political landscape.