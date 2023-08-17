BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Raising Cane’s will be giving back to the community of Maui after the recent wildfires that swept across the island.

The famous chicken finger restaurant pledged to give $125,000 in addition to donating 15% of their profits across over 700 restaurants on Thursday, Aug. 17. Raising Cane’s said they will also be pledging $125,000 with the additional 15% of their profits on Thursday. The proceeds will benefit a Maui-based shelter in Lahaina helping those that have been ousted by the ongoing wildfires in Maui.

“Maui holds a special place in my heart – not only is it where my wife and I got married, but it’s also home to one of our restaurants and so many residents and customers that have always been so kind to us,” said Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s. “I’m glad all of the restaurants are able to come together to generate a donation for such a great cause that is in critical need of support at this time.”

Proceeds will also go to the rebuilding of the shelter’s Westside Center. According to Raising Cane’s, the Westside Center was a 78-unit housing center in Lahaina that was completely lost to the fires.

Customers wanting to help Raising Cane’s give back to the community of Maui can stop by on Aug. 17 during regular hours. Raising Cane’s says that customers do not need to refer to the donation as it will be automatically applied to all orders on Thursday.