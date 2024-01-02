LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital welcomes their first baby in 2024.

According to Lourdes Regional Medical Center, baby girl Ahmari Lamb was born at 12:58 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 18.5” long. Ahmari’s parents, Emily Bond and Shomari Lamb are from Lafayette.

“My due date wasn’t until the 19th of this month, but I knew she was going to arrive early. At first, I was very nervous and overwhelmed. We were not expecting to deliver on New Year’s Day. But, the nurses are taking really good care of us, and I’m much better now. I don’t care that I haven’t slept all night,” says Emily.

