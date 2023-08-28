WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 26, The Northeast Louisiana Pride hosted Queer parents and parents of Queer kids to gather for an opportunity to build a support system.

Founder of Nela Pride, Megan Proffer says the Rainbow Coffee & Connections: Queer Parents Meet-Up event welcomes everyone.

“NELA Pride is about improving and enriching the lives of the LGBTQ + community in Northeast Louisiana. That is our whole mission. So, every event that we do, it’s really just about that.”

As a parent of a trans child, and Co-organizer of NELA Pride, Whitney Sivils-Sawyer says understanding, and showing support for your Queer child is vital.

“For me, it was eye opening, when my child came out to me. I obviously knew that something was going on. We had so many other issues. And it was reassuring to know that this was something I could support him with, and it was not something I had no control over. I had control over how I react to situations, and how I can offer support.”

NELA Pride officials aim to build a community for Queer parents and Queer children. Proffer says no matter where you are on your parenting journey, NELA Pride will be a safe space where you’re valued and embraced.

“Parenting is hard. I don’t care what kind of parent you are, parenting is hard. And this is kind of a new world that we are in. We are trying to learn new terminology, and the kids are coming home with words like ‘busted,’ and I don’t even know what that means. So that we can connect with each other and support each other.”

“It can sometimes feel like you are on an island and you are by yourself. And to know that there are other parents out there who deal with issues that I’m dealing with, and that there are other Queer parents who are raising their children, and that we can all come together can be very inspiring,” Sivils-Sawyer explained.

To contact NELA Pride you can click here.