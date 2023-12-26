MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The holiday season is a time for family traditions. Some families sing Christmas carols, some play Monopoly, but most families have something they do every Christmas as a family.

My mother’s side of the family has what I thought growing up was a unique family tradition; we have always made and eaten hot tamales during Christmas.

My Grandmother is from Zwolle, La., yeah, home of the annual Zwolle Tamale Festival each year there – so, I guess that explains it.

I have never known a Christmas without them, and when my grandmother Maggie Callender died in 2019, my aunts and uncles continued the tradition because they knew how much it meant to her for everyone to come together not only to eat but to make them.

Uncle Robert Callender said we helped in some way to make the tamales each year want to or not, that’s just what you did.

I hope you enjoy your family tradition as much as my family. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.