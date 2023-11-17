PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University senior public relations majors Phoebe Lim, of Baton Rouge, and Nathan Roper, of Alexandria, won Outstanding Case Study honors at the 2023 PRAL Central/LSUA College of Liberal Arts Mini-Conference on Thursday.

Student participants were invited to participate in a Case Study Competition. This is the first year a Case Study Competition was held at the annual conference. Students were given a prompt and had to follow the steps in the public relations planning model to address the issue.

The day included presentations and panels by leading PR practitioners in Cenla.

“It was a fantastic experience, “ Lim said. “We had opportunities to network and to meet people and showcase our work and dedication to the field.”

Lim has attended the conference for three years, and Roper has attended the last two years.

“PRAL’s mini-con is a great networking and learning opportunity each year,” Roper said. “I’m proud to be a Wildcat communicator.”