PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University will offer high school students an opportunity to experience what college life is like as a Wildcat at its annual Fall Preview Day on Saturday, Oct. 7.

All high school students in public, private and home school are encouraged to preregister to attend the event on campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students and their parents will meet with faculty and current students and learn about academic programs, athletics and extracurricular activities.

“We urge all future college students—regardless of what high school grade—to participate in LCU’s Annual Fall Preview Day,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Prospective students and their families will receive information regarding academic programs and financial aid while meeting faculty, staff, and students of the university. We have made plans for a comprehensive day on campus including lunch and tickets to our Wildcat football home contest that afternoon. Join us and discover the difference in the student learning experience at Louisiana Christian University where we prepare graduates and transform lives.”

The History and Political Science Division will be hosting a speech competition with a scholarship prize. Students will be asked to compose a short speech answering the following question—which of the purposes set forth by the Preamble do you believe has been best fulfilled within American society?

Students interested in majoring or minoring in Spanish may take part in a read-aloud scholarship competition. Students will read “Poema 20” by Pablo Neruda. Scholarships awards of $750 for first place and $500 for second place will be applied to freshman-year tuition.

Students should indicate their interest in participating in a specific scholarship competition on their Preview Day registration form.

Students who attend Preview Day will receive free lunch, tickets to the football game and LCU merchandise. All students who pre-register for Preview Day will have the $25 application fee waived.