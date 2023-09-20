RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston’s oldest cemeteries is going digital. Greenwood cemetery officials say the goal is to help family members find graves below the surface.

“I think it’s great because I notice a lot of people walking around here, and sometimes the grass may be overgrown, and you can’t see that,” Ruston resident, Selah Keene said.

The 38 acre cemetery dates back to 1886. Cemetery keeper and booking coordinator Charlene Willis says many unmarked graves made it difficult for relatives to find their loved ones.

“I didn’t know they were doing that. I leave here, and I walk through the cemetery a lot. Sometimes, I like to uncover the headstones. It’s great that they are doing that so everybody can find their family members,” Keene explained.

“I never really thought about it like that. But, I think it’s a really good thing,” another Ruston resident, Gregory Hendrix, said.

Over 4,000 names, dates of birth, and dates of deaths have been put into the database. Cemetery officials say residents can now find the exact plot number, block number, and lot number location through this new system.

Residents can go to ruston.org and click on visitors, greenwood cemetery, and occupants lists for the full information.