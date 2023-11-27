ATLANTA, Ga. (BRPROUD) — Warrick Dunn has done it again, this time for a single mother in Atlanta. The alum of Central High went to Atlanta and surprised her with help for a new home on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to Adam Schick, of The Wilbert Group, the former NFL player delivered “a life-changing surprise in the form of $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s and a $5,000 down-payment assistance check.”

Aaron’s caught the moment Nique walked in the door on the video you see above. (We are withholding her last name for safety purposes at the request of Habitat for Humanity.)

This was made possible through Warrick Dunn Charities and its program, Homes for the Holidays. His charity has done a home celebration like this on 219 other occasions in the United States.

“Every home surprise is special in its own way, but seeing the joy from a family on the eve of Thanksgiving is really what Homes for the Holidays is all about,” said Dunn, founder of Warrick Dunn Charities. “Nique worked so hard to get her family to this point, and we are thrilled to be part of her success story.”

Along with Aaron’s, others pitched in to help Nique. Schick said that “Ryan Jumonville, Cayden’s Way, and Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral” all helped fill the home with other necessities.

Nique has been in Atlanta since 2006 and has two kids, Aaron and Zoey.

“This is a tremendous blessing, and one that caught us completely by surprise,” said Nique. “Instead of having Thanksgiving at a fast food restaurant, we get to celebrate at a beautiful new home that is all ours – it’s a moment we will never forget.”