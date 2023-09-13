BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High alumnus and former NFL player Warrick Dunn brought a life-changing surprise to a single mother who is becoming a first-time homeowner.

Along with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge and Build Sponsor Catholic High School, Dunn awarded a $5,000 down-payment assistance check and $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s to Dominique and her eight-year-old daughter Miracle.

“My philosophy has always been that for me to invest in you, you have to invest in yourself, and I just think that’s all of us doing our part to create a positive environment in our communities and wrap our arms around each other,” said Dunn, founder of Warrick Dunn Charities.

Dominique is an administrative assistant for the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Habitat’s financial wellbeing classes has helped her fight back from overspending, according to the release. With the help of Habitat, Dominique will be able to move her family from an apartment to their dream home.

“I’m just so thankful for this blessing and all the people that came into my life to help make this a reality,” said Dominique. “The sleepless nights and all the work it took to get here and become a homeowner, it was all worth it, and I’m just so grateful that I kept doing the work and didn’t give up.”

Dunn’s charity has been helping single parents across the U.S. reach their goal of first-time homeownership as part of their “Homes for the Holidays” program. The event marks the 218th Home Celebration nationwide, according to a release.