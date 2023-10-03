SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An annual blessing of animals at a Shreveport cathedral will occur on Wednesday.

St. Mark’s Cathedral clergy are hosting the annual Blessing of the Animals to honor a feast honoring St. Francis of Assisi. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of animals.

All are invited to bring their animals to be blessed by the clergy at St. Mark’s on St. Francis Day, Oct. 4.

And yes, stuffed animals in need of blessings are welcome, too.

The blessings will begin on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the large field beside St. Mark’s Cathedral School on the corner of Kings Highway and Fairfield Avenue.

Clergy asks that pets be kept either crated or leashed. (Except stuffed animals, which may be kept on hand.)

St. Mark’s will also raise money for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana by hosting an animal-themed t-shirt day. Students can wear an animal-themed t-shirt to school instead of their uniform if they donate $1 to the shelter.