ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA) and Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) are joining forces to host an exciting welding and fabrication workshop and contest that will result in the creation of a permanent sculpture for public display. This collaborative project is set to offer a unique blend of artistic and technical creativity, offering participants a chance to learn and engage in the process of crafting sculptures using welding techniques.

The workshop, led by welding artist Julie Glass, will provide a platform for professional and creative development. Participants will delve into the intricacies of welding, gaining valuable insights into the creation of sculptures made from recycled materials. This endeavor is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, highlighting the significance of art in our community.

The journey to crafting these remarkable pieces of art will culminate at the downtown festival known as Winterfete. Here, the public will have the opportunity to view the sculptures and participate in selecting the winning piece. The chosen sculpture will find its permanent home at the entrance of the CLTCC Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center, enriching the lives of students, patrons, and the Downtown Alexandria Community.

Scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the one-day workshop promises a hands-on experience in the realm of welding and artistry. It kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Alexandria Museum of Art and later concludes at the CLTCC Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Building. This collaboration exemplifies the power of art, education, and community involvement, fostering creativity and appreciation for the arts.

For those seeking more information or with questions about this exciting project, please do not hesitate to reach out to AMoA Executive Director Catherine Pears at 318.443.3458 or CLTCC Welding Director Don Sanders at 318.729.7021. This initiative is made possible by the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and administered by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana, with additional funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through Art Works.