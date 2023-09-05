PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students and more at Hayden R. Lawrence Elementary School in Deville in support of “Together Tuesdays.”

The Rapides Parish School Board implemented “Together Tuesdays” in 2019 to offer innovative, inclusive and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. These celebrations of unity take place on the first Tuesday of every month.

“We hope our participation helps the students start their day on a positive note,” said Madeline Ducote, communications representative at Cleco. “Greeting and welcoming students into school also brightens our day.”



“We are beyond thankful for Cleco’s commitment and partnership with our rural community,” said Samantha Paul, principal at Hayden R. Lawrence. “We are also thankful for the dedication of their employees who woke up early to give students a warm welcome as they arrive on campus.”

Cleco employees are scheduled to visit a different school every month in Rapides parish for the remainder of the school year.