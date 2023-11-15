SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Middle Magnet student, Max Chambers, has made his way to the Big Apple, joining the cast of “MJ the Musical” on Broadway.

Chambers won both “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice” for the 2023 Artbreak’s Got Talent competition in April. He performed “Who’s Loving You” by the Jackson 5, embodying his musical inspiration, Michael Jackson.

Now, in a full circle moment, he will take the stage playing “Little Michael” after a long Broadway audition process.

Chambers said he feels like he is part of Jackson’s legacy.

To those in the Ark-La-Tex watching his journey, his message is simple.

“Never give up, and keep trying,” said the 12-year-old rising star.