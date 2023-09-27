METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A local dancer from Metairie is making a name for herself on stage with one of the biggest performers of all time, Beyoncè!

Brianna Pavon, a Metairie native, is dancing for the “Renaissance World Tour,” which will be at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went to Dancer’s Pointe, where Pavon got her dance training.

Superstar Beyoncè surrounds herself with mega-talent on her tour, and when Queen Bey hits the Superdome stage, there’s one dancer that it will be a homecoming for.

“You will know Brianna Pavon if you go to a concert by seeing her long, blonde ponytail,” said Director and Owner of Dancer’s Pointe Kristen Moody.

One of Pavon’s instructors, Moody said Pavon first started taking classes at her studio while in high school, and she always had the “it” factor.

“One of the instructors called her Breyoncè, so for her to be on Beyoncè’s stage, this is like foreshadowing of her future,” Moody said.

Moody went on to say, “She’s got the look, the beautiful long legs and arms. She has everything a professional dancer has in order to make it, also grit, passion and determination.”

After a stint at LSU, 29-year-old Pavon earned her degree in Commercial Dance at Pace University in New York City, then moved to Los Angeles, and has since been performing in movies, commercials, music videos and with female artists like Pink, Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Shania Twain and of course Beyoncè.

Pavon has been featured in films such as “Babylon” and “Valley Girl” and TV shows like “American Horror Story.” Some of her commercials include Gucci, Google, Target and McDonald’s.

Pavon is represented by Bloc Talent Agency and is a member of Dana Foglia Dance, a contemporary fusion dance company.

“This is like a dream come true for her. To say proud is an understatement, you are going to make me tear up. She is someone all of the teachers here saw something in her,” Moody said.

