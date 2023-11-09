Athletes from across Acadiana decided where they will head after high school. Jada Richard of LCA is headed to LSU. Kennedy Marceaux heads to Alabama to play softball. Karli Shiver will play basketball at LSU-Eunice.

Kam Williams of LCA, will play his college ball at Tulane in New Orleans. Opelousas Catholic’s Jordan Luna will play for Head Coach Jeff Willis at LSU Eunice, in baseball. And, Dontre Henry, also from Opelousas Catholic plans to go to Birmingham, AL, and play baseball for Miles College.

