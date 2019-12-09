Principal Dennis Stewart, AAMM, honored with Hometown Hero award

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 and Vaughn Automotive are honored to award Principal Dennis Stewart of Alexandria Middle Magnet School, with this month’s Hometown Hero award.

Alexandria Middle Magnet School, was an ‘F’ rated school in an area that has some of the highest crime statistics in the city. The school’s large at risk population and low performance score didn’t stop Principal Stewart. He has taken these kids and inspired them to be so much more than they thought possible.

Three years ago Principal Stewart took over, bringing in new programs, and new methods of operation to get the school back on track. We congratulate Principal Stewart for making a difference in our hometown.