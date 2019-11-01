John Krueger receives Hometown Hero award

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 and Vaughn Automotive are honored to award John Krueger with this month’s Hometown Hero award.

John is a concerned parent and activist who took it upon himself to act and get a new law passed in Louisiana to help protect our children. This new law, House Bill 99, took effect August 1, 2019. It requires background checks for coaches and volunteers who are working with our young athletes/children, making sure that sex-offenders are not allowed to coach our kids.

We congratulate John Krueger who has truely made a difference in our hometown.