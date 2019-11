ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 and Vaughn Automotive are honored to award Lee Ann Whitt with this month’s Hometown Hero award.

Lee Ann has spent more than 30 years making education and conservation at the Alexandria Zoo her mission. We have an amazing zoo and it’s because of the efforts of her and her late husband, Les Whitt.

Lee Ann is also an active member of LOPA, the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.