ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 and Vaughn Automotive are honored to award Brent Bordelon with this month’s Hometown Hero award.

He was a Marine and during Phantom Fury was shot in the hip, blown up by an IED from about 8 feet away, and is full of shrapnel.

Now he is an officer for the Alexandria Police Department. He is also in the Honor Guard that performs at Veterans’ funerals.