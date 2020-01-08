Connie Baker honored with Hometown Hero award

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 and Vaughn Automotive are honored to award Connie Baker with this month’s Hometown Hero award.

Connie not only holds a full-time position with RoyOMartin, but donates much of her time to helping others thru non-profit organizations. She is active with the United Way and sits on the board of Directors, she volunteers with “Second Chances,” which is an organization that helps those incarcerated transition back into society.

She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. which is a service organization that requires members exemplify high cultural, intellectual and moral standards. Connie is also active with the Chamber of Commerce, and is currently serving as this year’s president.

Connie has received multiply awards in her field of Human Resources in manufacturing, and we congratulate her in helping make our hometown a better place.