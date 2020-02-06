Captain Charles Hinson receives Hometown Hero award

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – FOX 48 and Vaughn Automotive are honored to award Captain Charles Hinson with this month’s Hometown Hero award.

Captain Charles Hinson is with the Fire Department and EMS Rescue for the City of Pineville. He’s also part of the hurricane response and underwater response team. Hinson helped in the recovery efforts after the recent tornado in Pineville. He teaches BLS recertification, coaches Little League and All-Stars. He helps with local fundraisers and is a devoted father and husband.

Thank you Captain Charles Hinson for helping to make our hometown a better place.