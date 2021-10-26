Veterans Voices: Marine missile man launches career on the internet

Will Scott operates a digital marketing agency in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Stationed at his company headquarters, Will Scott wonders.

He wonders how what’s in his head will be deployed into whatever it is he’s working on.

He’s working on his computer.

He’s working with a four-year resume as a United States Marine.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood shines the spotlight on Will Scott as one of WGNO’s Veterans Voices.

Bill says to Will, “you’re a veteran currently deployed to the frontline of the worldwide web.”

Will says, “when I was in the Marines, my mission was protecting and defending the United States, the last 20 years, it’s been how do we get the customers who want to do business with us, the kind of business they need.”

Will Scott was a missile operator in the Marines.

After service, he changed his address from the desert of his own digital marketing agency.

It’s called Search Influence.

Now, he’s on a mission to get clicks for the companies who enlist him.

At home, Will is a husband.

His wife is Angie.

And he’s a dad.

He’s got two sons.

And he’s the survivor of a heart attack and quintuple, that’s five, by passes to his heart.

That was almost ten years ago now.

Bill Wood asks Will Scott, “how does being a Marine help you through the hard times?”

Will Scott answers, “one of the things I always appreciate about people in the military field is they understand sometimes you have to get things done.”

Will Scott is a survivor.

A veteran.

Of life and the United States Marines.